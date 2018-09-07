Scarborough RNLI receives £250 donation to fund new equipment

Scarborough RNLI are celebrating receiving a £250 donation from Proudfoots.

The supermarket group raised the money with collection boxes at its four stores and via its Making a Difference Locally scheme.

Lifeboat operations manager Andrew Volans said: “It is thanks to the efforts of fundraising by local people and companies such as Proudfoot that the RNLI charity can provide the modern equipment we have in Scarborough to support the local volunteers who supply the rescue service along our coast.

“With 40 rescue calls so far this year and the weekly training that keeps the teams at the readiness needed, you can imagine that equipment becomes worn out.

“A donation like this can replace a crew’s lifejacket or some of their weather protection gear which will be so welcome as we go into the autumn and winter months, when the weather deteriorates but the rescues continue”.