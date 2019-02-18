Scarborough RNLI's Valentine-themed Love Your Lifeboat day raises over £1,000

Bright sunshine and mild weather helped draw hundreds of visitors to Scarborough RNLI’s Love Your Lifeboat day on Saturday.

The occasion, with a Valentine theme, proved a huge hit with everyone, young and old, with the lifeboathouse full from the start of the event.

It raised £1,022, compared with £630 last year (62% more).

Lifeboat personnel gave conducted tours inside and outside both lifeboats and throughout the lifeboat station.

The event featured numerous stalls, RNLI mascot Stormy Stan, a tombola with about 100 prizes and children’s games.

Many businesses and individuals generously supported the event either by mounting a stall or providing raffle and tombola prizes.

They included Hidden Horizons, Sea Life, Wilson’s pub, Brewers Fayre pub, Pot 2 Doodle Do, Joyce Royle, Lorraine Goodchild, Clintons, Everyone Active, the Cricket Club, Oasis café, North Bay Railway, Boundary B&B, Boyes and North Yorkshire Law.