Scarborough RNLI's Valentine-themed Love Your Lifeboat day raises over £1,000

Tabz Nixon, Stormy Stan, Kay Jackson and Max Francis at the Love Your Lifeboat event
Bright sunshine and mild weather helped draw hundreds of visitors to Scarborough RNLI’s Love Your Lifeboat day on Saturday.

The occasion, with a Valentine theme, proved a huge hit with everyone, young and old, with the lifeboathouse full from the start of the event.

It raised £1,022, compared with £630 last year (62% more).

Lifeboat personnel gave conducted tours inside and outside both lifeboats and throughout the lifeboat station.

The event featured numerous stalls, RNLI mascot Stormy Stan, a tombola with about 100 prizes and children’s games.

Many businesses and individuals generously supported the event either by mounting a stall or providing raffle and tombola prizes.

They included Hidden Horizons, Sea Life, Wilson’s pub, Brewers Fayre pub, Pot 2 Doodle Do, Joyce Royle, Lorraine Goodchild, Clintons, Everyone Active, the Cricket Club, Oasis café, North Bay Railway, Boundary B&B, Boyes and North Yorkshire Law.