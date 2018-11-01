Scarborough road closed as void investigations begin

Investigatory excavations will be carried out in Somerset Terrace today meaning that the road will remain closed.

North Yorkshire County Council closed the road yesterday after a void was discovered beneath the road during public utility works.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Highways, said: “It is essential that we carry out these investigations and to do that safely we need to close Somerset Terrace.

"We apologise for any disruption and thank people in advance for their patience and understanding.”

Somerset Terrace will be closed to through traffic, between its junction with The Crescent and its junction with Valley Bridge Road, for the duration of the work due to the position of the hole in the road and the depth of the void.

However, vehicular access to The Crescent and the Brunswick car park will be maintained.

Pedestrian access for people living near the work area will also be maintained.

Anyone with a particular access requirement can speak to a site operative and no-one should enter or cross the site without help from an operative.