Scarborough road closed due to adverse weather conditions

Due to the adverse weather conditions and public safety reasons the road between Peasholm roundabout and the Toll House has been closed.

This morning the Environment Agency issued three flood alerts and two flood warnings along the Yorkshire Coast.

Flood warnings have been issued for Sandsend and Bridlington.

Flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, have been issued for the North sea coast at Bridlington, North Sea coast from Staithes to Whitby including tidal River Esk and the North Sea coast from Whitby to Filey.

Large and powerful waves are expected to overtop sea defences at Scarborough along Marine Drive as a result of strong winds.

Consequently, flooding is possible between 17:15 and 18.30 today (Tuesday 20th November). These particularly high tides are because of the naturally occurring astronomical tide cycle.

The warning has been issued as large and powerful waves are expected to overtop sea defences as a result of strong winds. People are being advised to take care near coastal paths and promenades and not drive through flood water.