Scarborough road closure: Somerset Terrace shut as 'void' discovered during utility works

A road in Scarborough has been closed to traffic after a 'void' was discovered during utility works.

North Yorkshire County Council today said that investigatory excavations were to be carried out in Somerset Terrace

The excavations are scheduled to begin on Thursday, November 1 but a temporary road has already been put in place.

The closure will remain in forced for the duration of the work because of the position of the hole in the road and the depth of the void.

Coun Don Mackenzie, executive member for highways, said: “It is essential that we carry out these investigations and to do that safely we need to close Somerset Terrace.

"We apologise for any disruption and thank people in advance for their patience and understanding.”

What arrangements are in place during the road closure?

Somerset Terrace will be closed to through traffic between its junction with The Crescent and its junction with Valley Bridge Road.

Vehicular access to The Crescent and the Brunswick car park will be maintained.

Pedestrian access for people living near the work area will be maintained.

Anyone with a particular access requirement can speak to a site operative, who will be happy to help wherever possible.

No-one should enter or cross the site without help from an operative.

