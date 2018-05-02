Scarborough road closures as Tour de Yorkshire rides into town

The Tour de Yorkshire rides through Scarborough this weekend, with a number of road closures in place.

Filey, Cote de Silpho and Pocklington will also face disruption on the roads.

PIC: Bruce Rollinson

Scarborough

The race is scheduled to reach Scarborough for the first time on Saturday, May 5 at 4.29pm before heading out to Filey, then back to Scarborough for the grand finale in North Bay at 5.26pm.

As the race passes through Scarborough twice, some roads will be closed for longer. Traffic congestion is expected in the town centre, particularly the A165 between Valley Bridge and Queen Margaret’s Road.

Residents and visitors are asked to avoid driving in the area between Valley Bridge and Queen Margaret’s Road between 3pm and 6pm if possible and to allow additional time for their journey.

A summary of the road closures in Scarborough and the surrounding area is below:

Closed 1pm to 5.30pm – Cote de Silpho and Silpho

Closed 4pm to 5.15pm – A165 Peasholm Roundabout to Valley Bridge

Closed 4pm to 6pm – Scarborough A165 Valley Bridge to Queen Margaret’s Road

Closed 4.40pm to 6pm – Stoney Haggs Lane to Queen Margaret’s Road

Closed 3pm to 6pm – Foreshore Road

Closed 1pm to 6pm – Sandside

Closed 6am to 11.59pm – North Bay (Marine Drive/Royal Albert Drive)

Filey

For those wanting to watch the race in Filey, parking will be restricted on the sea front but there will be ample long stay parking available at Filey Country Park and West Avenue. The race is due in Filey between 4.48pm and 5.09pm.

Cote de Silpho

Parking in the area of the climb will be limited and spectators travelling by car may have to walk some distance to the climb. Those driving are asked to park responsibly and get there early – the race is due at the climb from about 4.16pm to 4.34pm.

The climb will be closed to vehicles from 1pm to 5pm.

Pocklington

The town centre is closed off along with the usual parking spaces but free parking is available on West Green.

For a full list of Yorkshire's road closures, click here.