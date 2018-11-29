Scarborough road set to reopen after void investigations are completed

A Scarborough road that has been closed is due to reopen next week.

North Yorkshire County Council closed Forge Valley road on Wednesday November 21 to "investigate a void beneath the road near the Birdwatchers car park."

Highways area manager, Richard Marr. said: ”The landslip work and installation of a new filter drain will be nearly complete by the end of Friday. We will then be top-soiling the embankment on Monday.

"The road will remain closed over the weekend but we hope to reopen it early next week. We would like to thank people for their patience while this essential work is carried out.’’

The work was expected to be completed within two week.