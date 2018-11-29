Scarborough road 'showing signs of structural failure'

A road in Scarborough has been closed after a void was discovered beneath the road.

North Yorkshire County Council closed Market Way yesterday after a void was found below the concrete carriageway slab at the side of Scarborough Market Hall.

Highways area manager Richard Marr said: ”There are signs of a second void nearby where the road is showing signs of structural failure.

"Highways and Yorkshire Water are investigating and a camera survey is taking place today to determine the cause and what repairs may be needed.’’

Last week, a void had also appeared on Forge Valley Road, causing the road to close.