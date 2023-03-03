Scarborough road temporarily closes as car falls into ditch
A road today, Friday March 3, was temporarily closed as emergency services dealt with an incident.
The incident happened on the main street in the village of Folkton.
A car fell into a ditch at the side of the road, but it is not known what caused the incident.
Within minutes, North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and an ambulance arrived shortly afterwards.
The road was closed for a short while whilst services dealt with the incident, and the road has since opened.
It is understood that there were no injuries.