The incident happened on the main street in the village of Folkton.

A car fell into a ditch at the side of the road, but it is not known what caused the incident.

Within minutes, North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and an ambulance arrived shortly afterwards.

A car caused a temporary road closure earlier today as it fell into a ditch. (Pic: Louise Hollingsworth)

The road was closed for a short while whilst services dealt with the incident, and the road has since opened.