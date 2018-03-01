Scarborough roads closed as waves crash over seawalls

Road closures are in place along Scarborough seafront as waves crash over the seawalls.

Marine Drive, Royal Albert Drive and Foreshore Road have all been closed as waves from the North Sea pour onto the roads.

The snow may have subsided but the Beast from the East continues to batter Scarborough as huge waves top the seawalls.

A spokesperson for Scarborough Borough Council said: "A temporary road closure is being put in place for Marine Drive/Royal Albert Drive in Scarborough due to wave overtopping being exacerbated by the very strong winds. Th Beast from the east is not relenting yet!

"We've also put in place road closures on Foreshore Road (between Aquarium Top roundabout and Sandside) and the approach road to @scarboroughspa. Sandside remains open, accessible via Eastborough."

Motorists and pedestrians are being warned to avoid the area.

The Beast of the East hits Scarborough again

Rudi Barman, a seafront trader, said: "Absolutely vicious. A car was hit by waves almost dragged into the sea, as bad as it gets."

Another seafront trader said: "It's as bad as it ever gets. Foereshore Road and Marine Drive closed off, cars are getting swamped. We're right in the middle of it here."

Waves batter the seafront

Cars hit by the waves

Picture by Steph Sykes