Scarborough RUFC coach Simon Smith keen to carry form into new year

Scarborough RUFC coach Simon Smith is keen to see his North One East table-topping side maintain their stunning run of form into the new year when they get back into action at Cleckheaton on Saturday.

Smith’s side have exceeded all expectations to date this season after winning promotion from Yorkshire One in the 2017/18 campaign.

The coach knows his side will have to perform at their best to keep their hands on top spot, as they face three testing encounters to kick off 2019.

In-form Cleckheaton are the first to host Scarborough, before second-placed Huddersfield YMCA visit Silver Royd, followed by a long trek to take on Morpeth.

“We’ve had a much-needed break over Christmas and New Year, but we have three very difficult fixtures to start 2019, starting at Cleckheaton,” Smith said.

“They are going into the game on the back of three consecutive wins and will be up for the game, so we need to be at our best.”

Scarborough are without Alexis Core, who has returned to France, and the injured Jordan Holloway and Tom Harrison for the trip to Cleckheaton.