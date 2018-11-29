Scarborough RUFC's Jordan Wakeham enjoying Silver Royd buzz

Jordan Wakeham insists there’s a buzz around Silver Royd at the moment after they romped to a 50-17 win over Morley to stay top of the North One East table.

Scrum-half Wakeham shone in Scarborough’s latest success at Silver Royd on Saturday, grabbing a brace of tries to help Simon Smith’s side stay top of the pile.

He said: “I was really happy with my performance at the weekend, but more importantly with the team too.

“It’s always good to get a few tries for myself, but I can’t do that without the boys getting us on the front foot in the game.”

The scrum-half has also been pleased with his form so far this campaign.

“This season has been a great start for me and I feel as though I’ve hit a bit of form recently,” he added.

“I struggled most of last year with injury, so I’m just happy to be playing injury-free, enjoying my rugby and even getting a few tries.”

“I’ve worked on improving the tempo and speed of my game as well as working on some more technical parts, such as kicking.”

Wakeham admits the players didn’t know what to expect after being promoted from Yorkshire One, but insists there’s no talk of another promotion just yet, despite sitting pretty at the top of the table after 11 games.

He added: “At the start of the season we didn’t know how we’d perform in this league and to be top of the table at this stage is great.

“We need to finish strong up to Christmas to give us a great start to the second half of the season.

“It’s great to be part of the team at the moment as there is a great buzz around the whole club and everyone is just enjoying being in this league and challenging ourselves.

“We’re a long way from promotion yet though and we are just taking each game as it comes.”

Scarborough face a tough trip to Percy Park this weekend, then finish off 2018 with home derby clashes with rivals Malton & Norton and Bridlington.

“The fixtures couldn’t have finished any better for the end of 2018,” added Wakeham.

“Two derby games at home is great for motivation and the whole club is looking forward to the challenge of two huge derby games at home.

“They are two big encounters for us with them being derbies, but to finish 2018 strong and give us a platform for 2019.”