Scarborough RUFC's Matty Jones ready for derby battle with Bridlington

Skipper Matty Jones has warned his Scarborough RUFC teammates that they’ll have to withstand the Bridlington barrage if they’re to grab a rare win over their east coast rivals on Saturday.

The men from Silver Royd have a poor recent record against Bridlington, and Jones admits the hosts will need to be strong mentally as well as physically to ensure an upturn in their derby-day fortunes.

“They have the bragging rights over us at the moment, that’s for sure,” said Jones.

“In the past we haven’t risen mentally to the challenge Bridlington sides always bring, and we’ll have to do that on Saturday if we are to put the icing on the cake for what has been a superb 2018 for us.”

Kiwi Jones believes whoever starts strongest at Silver Royd on Saturday could go on to take the bragging rights.

He added: “They’ll want to come out fast, silence the large and vocal crowd at Silver Royd and lay down a marker for the game early on.

“It’s going to be a fantastic day and we want to top that off with a big derby win.”