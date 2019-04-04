Scarborough RUFC's Matty Jones ready for derby clash with Malton

Scarborough RUFC skipper Matty Jones has reminded his players that they need a big 80-minute performance at derby rivals Malton & Norton this weekend as they bid to nail down second spot and a North One East play-off berth.

Jones said: “We switched off and shipped 29 unanswered points on Saturday and if we do that in a derby at Malton they won’t let us off the hook.

“It’s a huge game for us, not only with it being a derby match, but also with us vying for a home play-off. We need to get two wins from our last two games if possible.”

Scarborough welcome the influential Tom Hicks back into their side for Saturday’s trip to The Gannock after he missed their entertaining 34-32 win over Percy Park at Silver Royd last week.

“He’s a huge player for us, so to have him back for such a big game is massive,” added Jones