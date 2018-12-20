Scarborough RUFC's Nino Cutino happy to end Bridlington hoodoo

Scarborough RUFC’s Nino Cutino has expressed his delight at finally ending the club’s poor run against rivals Bridlington and sitting top of the North One East table at the Christmas break.

The South African stepped up his return from a calf injury in the 31-3 derby success.

Cutino said: “It felt great to beat Brid, I think that was the cherry on top of the cake going into Christmas for us boys and our supporters.

“We’re buzzing to be top at Christmas, but we all know there’s a long way to go before end of season.

“We have a very good team who are gelling well together.

“Let’s hope it continues, take it one game at a time and see where we are come the end of the season.”

Cutino is delighted to be back out on the paddock after a frustrating period out with a calf injury.

“Getting injured is always difficult for any rugby player, especially when your team is doing so well as you don’t really want to miss out, so I’m glad the calf has healed and I’m back in action,” added Cutino.