Scarborough runners go for Yorkshire Coast glory

Scarborough runners will be going for glory on Sunday at the annual Yorkshire Coast 10K along the town’s seafront.

Scarborough AC’s James Kraft will have aims of ending Whitby runner Jay Ferns’ love affair with the event, as he has won it for the past three years.

Kraft recent ran the equal sixth best Parkrun time across the UK, so he is in top form heading into the event.

The club’s Rhona Haslam is also usefully positioned, as she is currently ranked fourth in Yorkshire for her age-group.

Scarborough-born comedian Paul Tonkinson will be one of the famous faces competing in the race alongside up to 2,500 other runners.

This will be the first year that the runners will be released from The Spa-based start in waves, while there will be six pacers to help competitors achieve the time they are looking for.

Race director Melanie Padgham said: “We are really looking forward to it.

“To have over 2,500 runners taking part is going to be amazing.”