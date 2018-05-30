Scarborough runners warned not to miss McCain 10k places

Entries open for the 10th McCain Yorkshire Coast 10k and Family Fun Runs on Friday and, to celebrate this milestone, race numbers have been increased from 2,000 to 2,500 to cope with increased demand.

Runners will be able to sign up to take part in the 10th Anniversary run from 7am on Friday and organisers are urging runners to sign up quickly after last year’s event was booked up in just hours.

The run itself is taking place at 10am on Sunday October 21.

Organisers, Scarborough Athletic Club, say people should sign up early to avoid missing out. Race Director Mike Padgham, said: “We are once again delighted to be organising this year’s

Yorkshire Coast 10k, which has become a hugely popular event on everyone’s running calendar.

“Please sign up early to avoid disappointment as we expect the 2,500 places available to fill up quickly – last year’s event sold out in 15 hours, which is why we have boosted numbers by 500 for this year.

“It promises to be a fantastic event and we are really grateful to our sponsors for again getting behind the 10K – including McCain Foods of course.”

The 10k follows a course from the Spa along the seafront and around the Marine Drive to the Sands complex, then through Peasholm Gardens, past the Open Air Theatre to the Sea Life Centre and then back via the seafront, to the Spa.

The 10k will be followed by two family fun runs at 1.6k and 2.5k.

To sign up go to www.scarboroughac.co.uk