Scarborough's Bathing Belle soon back on display at new location

One of Scarborough’s iconic statues is soon to return to the public eye.

After being stored in Scarborough Borough Council’s Dean Road depot for two years, the Bathing Belle will be back on display later this month.

Many will remember it in the heart of Westborough but stakeholders have now decided to install it in a new location: the former North Bay Cliff Lift bottom station site across the road from the Sands development.

Adrian Perry, President of the Scarborough Civic Society, who commissioned the statue, said: “When they reconstructed the pedestrian area outside the Brunswick they felt the statue didn’t really fit with the new plans so we started to look for a new site.

“There’s been a lot of debate over where it should be but finally everyone agreed on the new location.

“We’re delighted to see it go back on display and now she can see the sea.”

The steel statue represents a Victorian swimmer with a steel girder symbolising the constraints of the Victorian society. The woman is also wearing an elaborate swimming costume that all women at the time were forced to wear to cover their body.

A more modern representation of a female swimmer can be found in the Diving Belle, a second statue also commissioned by the Civic Society to show the contrast between the old tradition and today’s forward-looking society.

Mr Perry added: “The idea of having these statues in Scarborough was stimulated by the members of the Civic Society who realised in 2002, when the idea was first talked about, that Queen Victoria was the only statue Scarborough had.

“Scarborough claimed to fame as the first seaside resort so the idea of sea bathing was developed here.

“The statues allow us to link the concept of sea bathing to the passing of time and show how the role of women has changed throughout the years.”

Placed next to the lighthouse, the Diving Belle looks as if the woman is about to dive into the sea and swim away.

The new installation will include an interpretation board to allow viewers to understand its meaning and what it depicts.

Both statues have been created by Sunderland blacksmith Craig Knowles and cost around £40,000.