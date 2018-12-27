Scarborough's Boxing Day events, including traditional football match, attended by hundreds

Hundreds of people turned up on the seafront yesterday to take part in Scarborough's traditional Boxing Day events.

Kicking off the celebrations was the charity football match between the fishermen and the firemen, which this year was won by the fishermen.

A group picture with the two teams and the Mayor and Mayoress

Spectators flocked to South Bay to cheer for the teams and build the usual mile of pennies, stretching all the way to Coney Island from the lifeboat house.

This was followed by the crazy raft race organised by the Scarborough Sub Aqua Club which got underway from 12.30pm.

Liz Blades, organiser of the football match said: "It was brilliant. We had some lovely weather which helped tremendously and everyone had a really great time.

"This morning I'm counting all the money so I don't know how much we raised yet but I believe it will be around the same as last year when we raised just under £2,000."

The grand paddle off is underway.

All the funds raised throughout the day will be used to purchase food vouchers for elderly people.