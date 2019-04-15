Scarborough's Brunswick shopping centre appoints new manager

The Brunswick shopping centre has a new boss.

M&G Real Estate, who owns the Scarborough town centre department store, has appointed Sue Anderson-Brown as its new centre manager.

New Brunswick centre manager Sue Anderson-Brown.

Anderson-Brown brings a wealth of shopping centre and commercial property management experience, having previously held management roles at Bradford’s Broadway Shopping Centre, Coppergate, York and Centre MK, Milton Keynes.

She said: “I am delighted to be joining Brunswick at such an exciting time for the Centre, Scarborough, and the wider Yorkshire Coast. I am looking forward to engaging with Brunswick retailers, being actively involved in the wider town centre and area stakeholder community and in working together to future success.“

Gregory Chisholm of M&G real estate said: “Sue will be a fantastic asset as we progress plans to further improve and bring new retail names to Brunswick – we warmly welcome her to the team.”

Brunswick features 31 shops with brands including Debenhams, Next, New Look, Topshop and Bonmarché.

Richard Bradley, director at Scarborough Borough Council, added: “ We look forward to working with Sue to cement Scarborough’s status as a great place to shop and visit. I am sure she will quickly become a valuable addition to the local stakeholder team and we can all work together on enhancing the town’s whole visitor experience.”