Scarborough's Chelsea Pensioner set to make the move

A Scarborough man has been given the prestigious honour of becoming a Chelsea Pensioner.

Dave Hall will make the move to the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London, on Sunday.

Chelsea Pensioner Dave Hall

The 78-year-old said: “I’m quite proud. There are only 300 in the world and I’m going to be one of them.”

The Chelsea Pensioners are famous for their ceremonial scarlet coats and tricorn hats.

Originally from Middlesbrough, Dave has visited numerous countries during his 22 years in the army.

He and his wife visited Scarborough on their honeymoon in 1964 and the couple and their children later made the move back to the town, when he began work at GCHQ Scarborough in 1982.

Dave made the decision to apply to become a Chelsea Pensioner after he tragically lost his wife five years ago.

“I’ve been on my own since my wife died and I was OK at first but I don’t like being on my own. I dont like coming home to an empty flat. A house isn’t a home when it’s empty.” Dave added.

The father-of-three said: ”I’ve been down to visit and the place looks perfect and they really look after you. I get a proper little flat there, with a bedroom, a sitting room and a wet

room.”

His daughter, Karen Jenkinson, said: “He’s really excited to go and everyone will miss him. The thought of him in his suit makes me really proud.”

Dave’s daughter, Gillian Grantham, said: “The whole family are immensely proud of Dad becoming a Chelsea Pensioner.

“He has a lot of friends in Scarborough who he will miss dearly but we are sure he will be right at home with all the ex-Forces personnel, and swapping stories of their travels and experiences.

“We are so proud how Dad has adjusted to life after losing my Mum in very tragic circumstances. He has thrown himself into making new friends, keeping fit and going to Chelsea just seems such a great next step for him.

“I know Mum would be delighted for him too, we can’t wait to see him in his red uniform.”