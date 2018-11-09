Scarborough's Chip Shop champions delighted at award

The champion chippy – the finest fish and chip shop in Scarborough – has been revealed to be... Deans@Northway!

Last month The Scarborough News invited readers to vote for their favourite in the town and surrounding area, and the popular Northway chippy won the most votes to be crowned our Chip Shop of the Year 2018.

Delighted owner Dean Rodgers and staff member Louise Lambert accepted the trophy and certificate from The Scarborough News reporter Jade McElwee.

Dean, who in February will have been at that site for two years, has been in the business for 12 years. He paid special tribute to the staff: his wife Susan Rodgers, Emma Dawson and Louise Lambert.

He said: “Thank you to all the staff who work really hard and are really good with the customers. I can’t stand going into a shop seeing a person with their arms folded so here people are made to feel welcome and are greeted. The staff are exceptional.

“I would also like to thank everyone who voted for us, it is really appreciated.

“I think the secret to good fish and chips is the batter. I’ve got a good recipe which is quite secret!

“I think I’m the only person who has won it four times – the other three were jointly with my brother Matthew Silk, and now I’ve got my own.”

In second place was Hanover Road Fish & Chips – but just a couple of hours after receiving their certificate, the shop suffered a devastating fire. Owner Will Miller said about the award: “Thank you to all our customers who voted for us, we really appreciate it and it means a lot to us.

“We are a team here so thank you to all my staff members Leon, Sarah, Shaunaugh and Vicky.”

The Scarborough News will be presenting the shop with another certificate to replace the first, lost in the fire.

In third place was Silks Fish & Chips @The Croft, Newby. Owner Matthew Silk said: “I’m really pleased to have done well again and for us to be recognised for our great food and wonderful staff.”