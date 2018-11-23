Scarborough's Coldyhill Lane ‘becoming an industrial estate’ says disgruntled resident

A disgruntled Coldyhill Lane resident has described the road as being “like an industrial estate”, with a number of ambulance and fire responders now routinely being parked there.

The responders are parked in the courtyard behind the old Territorial Army centre on the street.

Residents were informed a number of years ago that permission had been granted for the ambulance service to park one responder behind the centre.

Since then, a number more have been parked there.

“It’s as though they’ve done it by stealth,” said the resident.

“We knew about the one responder, which was fine as it was only one. But now you regularly see up to ten here.

“We weren’t informed as residents of any changes to this plan.

“It’s getting like an industrial estate with ambulances flying in and out all the time. It’s going to get to a point where someone could get hurt or even knocked down.”

The Territorial Army left Coldyhill Lane in 2010, and now use Worsley Barracks on Fulford Road in York for their training and exercise purposes

The Centre at Coldyhill Lane is still used for military purposes, with pre-military training taking place there.

The Scarborough News contacted the ambulance service and to date has had no response.