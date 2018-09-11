Scarborough's community groups scoop wide range of accolades at this year's Yorkshire in Bloom

The results for this year's Yorkshire in Bloom competition have been released today and Scarborough's community groups have got plenty to celebrate.

The Friends of South Cliff, Dean Road Cemetery and Peasholm Park have all been awarded Platinum certificates.

Flower display in Dean Road Cemetery. Picture by Richard Ponter

Judges who came to visit the town over the summer referred to Shuttleworth Garden on South Cliff as a "beautiful surprise" and congratulated the Friends of Dean Road Cemetery for being a "cohesive and committed group".

Also wowing the judges were the hidden gardens in the Scarborough Old Town, which scooped a Silver Gilt certificate and Falsgrave Park's spring blossom and daffodils, which were awarded a gold certificate in the spring competition.

Local businesses have also tasted success, with Basin Howe Farm Cottage in Sawdon and Proudfoot Supermaket in Newby both receiving top marks and gold awards.

Yorkshire in Bloom co-ordinator John Stanley said: "Despite the very difficult conditions this summer preceded by an exceptionally cold winter, everyone has rallied round."

Roger Burnett, Community Environment Officer for Scarborough Borough Council said he is delighted with the results and that "all our community groups should be extremely proud".