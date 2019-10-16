Scarborough's destroyed beach chalets: 'We will look at replacing them as quickly as we can' says council leader

The leader of Scarborough Council has said that it would be “sacrilegious” for the authority not to even consider replacing a number of Grade II Listed beach chalets that were destroyed in a landslip.

The chalets, which sit below the Clock Cafe in the town’s South Bay, have been cordoned off following the collapse of a retaining wall in March 2018 followed by a further slip in November of the same year.

Scarborough Council’s cabinet yesterday approved plans to spend almost £500,000 to demolish the chalets and repair the wall and the surrounding area in such a way so that the huts could be restored in the future if the money is found.

Council leader Cllr Steve Siddons (Lab) told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he could not imagine not trying to replace the chalets.

He said: “It is our heritage and in particular this block of chalets is Grade II Listed so they have been recognised as being of national importance.

“Anyone who stands with their back to the sea and looks at the Clock Cafe will see the beautiful shape that is created by those two blocks of chalets with the cafe in the middle and to consider knocking those chalets down after a really sad event, a natural event, and to consider leaving it with one half gone with grass banking in its place just seems sacrilegious really.

“I felt, and my colleagues felt, that it was important to look at other options and when we did it became obvious that it wasn’t much more expensive than we expected. It was only a reasonable amount more money to do the job properly in my view.”

A report prepared for the cabinet stated that the cost of reinstating the wall and paving the area is £473,000.

The extra money of £345,000 will come from the council’s insurance reserve on top of the £128,000 set aside in 2018 for the demolition, which would have seen the area made safe but not allowed for the chalets to be built again. To just make the area safe with no means to replace the huts would have cost the authority £37,000 less.

The price of replacing the chalets will require the council to find a further £243,000, with a number of ways to cover the cost to be investigated by the authority’s officers including selling the 11 chalets, renting them out or entering into a partnership with an external developer.

Cllr Siddons added: “When it comes to replacing them we will look hard at replacing them as quickly as we can and we will look at the different options.

“The important thing is that we get them back and they present that view that people have had over hundreds of years and I think it is important that we do that and we don’t make the mistake of simply knocking them down and leaving that space empty for the future generations.”

The demolition is expected to begin in the near future with the retaining wall replacement scheduled to be completed in July 2020.