Scarborough’s gym stars shine at Teamgym Championships

Scarborough Gymnastics Academy’s Youth and Junior Mixed Teams competed at the British Teamgym Championships in Newcastle and all impressed.

Both teams put on fantastic performance and secured the British Championship title in both sections, a fantastic achievement for all involved.

Scarborough Gymnastics Academy youngsters

SGA won three gold medals across the weekend, along with micro team bronze and achieving fifth place overall out of 12 teams in the primary challenge section.

The primary girls came out on top after an awesome overall performance, winning the British title and the mixed team came a superb fifth place which was the top scoring mixed team of the primary section.

The club also secured team bronze in the micro youth challenge competition after a solid performance in such a close competition.

These were well deserved results for all teams who competed over the weekend.

Delighted coach Nikii Walker said: “Congratulations to each and every one of the gymnasts who took part this weekend.

“Your hard work, commitment and determination has paid off.

“We would also like to say a big thank you to the amazing coaches who have prepared the gymnasts for the event.

“Also thank you to the parents and supporters for their ongoing commitment.

“Everybody at the club is so proud of all the hard work and dedication that was put in from the gymnasts and coaching team to achieve these amazing results.”

Youth mixed team – British Champions.

Hannah Best, Jacob Bland, Rory Sadler, Abi Gehrke, Lucas Hastie, Evie Lawson

Junior mixed team – British Champions.

Damien Quinton, Joseph Fishburn, Aaron Coates, Hayden Farrant-Smith, Emily Hunt, Emma Walton, Gemma Sykes, Sian Easten.

Youth girls micro team – Bronze medalists.

Ashleigh Witty, Libby Gillett, Freya Jackson Kirsty Tennant.

Primary challenge girls team – British Teamgym Challenge Champions.

Neve Eddon Chloe Belchamber, Ellie Mae Sharp, Aleisha Buckroyd, Eden Chadwick (Whitby), Ruby Broadbent, Isabella Quest.

Primary challenge mixed team – fifth place overall and top scoring mixed team.

Lisa Brindle, Beth Holborn, Ffion Richards, Lottie Bland, Oscar Pye, Oscar Webb, Zac Hastie, Bella Hargreaves, Tilly Scott, Harriet Benson, Poppy Gehrke, Isla Walker,