Scarborough's long gone pubs: do you know any of them?
How well do you know the town's pubs? ... Scarborough Maritime Heritage Centre have put on an exhibition to put your knowledge to the test.
Volunteers at the museum spent three months looking through their archive to research the history of pubs, past and present, in the Old Town. Their efforts have resulted in a remarkable collection of pictures portraying pubs that have now gone and the previous looks, and names, of those that have survived.
1. The Dolphin
The Dolphin, Eastborough, another long established pub now gone.