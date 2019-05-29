The Britannia, Eastborough, had been called that since the 1700s.

Scarborough's long gone pubs: do you know any of them?

How well do you know the town's pubs? ... Scarborough Maritime Heritage Centre have put on an exhibition to put your knowledge to the test.

Volunteers at the museum spent three months looking through their archive to research the history of pubs, past and present, in the Old Town. Their efforts have resulted in a remarkable collection of pictures portraying pubs that have now gone and the previous looks, and names, of those that have survived.

The Dolphin, Eastborough, another long established pub now gone.

1. The Dolphin

The Three Mariners on Quay Street, with many a story of smuggling and ghosts, was in shipbuilding days called the Block Makers Arms.

2. The Three Mariners

The Sheffield Arms.
Ye Old Brass Tap was on present-day Princess Square at the site of the old Butter Cross.

4. Ye Old Brass Tap

