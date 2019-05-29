Scarborough's long gone pubs: do you know any of them?

Volunteers at the museum spent three months looking through their archive to research the history of pubs, past and present, in the Old Town. Their efforts have resulted in a remarkable collection of pictures portraying pubs that have now gone and the previous looks, and names, of those that have survived.

1. The Dolphin The Dolphin, Eastborough, another long established pub now gone.

2. The Three Mariners The Three Mariners on Quay Street, with many a story of smuggling and ghosts, was in shipbuilding days called the Block Makers Arms.

The Sheffield Arms.

4. Ye Old Brass Tap Ye Old Brass Tap was on present-day Princess Square at the site of the old Butter Cross.

