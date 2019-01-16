Scarborough's M&S survives latest wave of store closures

Scarborough's M&S is not among the stores earmarked for closure.

Yesterday the retailer published a list of 17 stores it intends to shut in the next five years as part of its restructuring plan which aims to move a third of its sales online.

Scarborough's branch on Newborough is not on the list.

Read more: The shops Scarborough used to have

The proposed closures in Yorkshire will affect stores in Hull, Huddersfield and Rotherham.

Nationally, the move will have an impact on more than 1,000 staff who will take part in a consultation process.

Last year, M&S in Bridlington closed its doors for the last time in April causing much disappointment among shoppers in the town.