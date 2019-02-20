Scarborough's Marine Drive closed due to 'risk to life' from wave overtopping

Part of Marine Drive has been closed due to 'risk to life' from waves overtopping sea defences.

Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard Rescue Team, along with Filey Coastguard, have closed the road between the Peasholm Roundabout and the Toll House along Foreshore Road.

A spokesperson from Scarborough Coastguard said: "Please avoid the area both on foot and in vehicles, do not drive around the road closure signage.

"We are unable to say when the road will reopen as inspection may be required due to debris thrown up by the sea.

"If you are in danger or see others endangering themselves please dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."