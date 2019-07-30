Scarborough's Marine Drive reopens following crash which injured four people

Marine Drive has reopened following a crash which left four people injured.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service was called out shortly before 4pm to reports of a vehicle which hit a number of pedestrians.

Four ambulances and two rapid response vehicles attended the incident which saw four people being taken to hospital.

The road was closed from the junction at Eastborough to Chain Hill, however it has since reopened and the incident has now been cleared.