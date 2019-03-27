Scarborough’s mums can make Race For Life an extra special occasion this Mother’s Day

This Mother’s Day, Scarborough mums are being urged to join the fight against cancer by entering Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

For the first time, grown-up sons will be able to take part alongside their mothers as Cancer Research UK opens up the Race for Life events to everyone.

Race for Life in Scarborough 2018..Enjoying the evening . pic Richard Ponter 183665v

Taking part in the Race for Life is a hugely moving experience as people come together to remember loved ones lost to cancer, celebrate the lives of those dear to them who have survived or support those going through treatment.

Many people will be taking part in their local event alongside their mums, while others will be taking part to honour their memory.

Simon Round, Cancer Research UK’s Scarborough Event Manager, said: “We’re urging families in Scarborough to make this Mother’s Day extra special by joining the Race for Life.

“Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting.

“You don’t need to be sporty to take part.

“You don’t have to train, and you certainly don’t need to compete against anyone else.

“It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Simon added: “We encourage our participants to help raise money in whatever way they like – there are lots of ideas on the Race for Life website.”

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before.

Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

To join Race for Life today click here or call 0300 123 0770.