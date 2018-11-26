Scarborough’s new police officers ready for action

Four new police officers are now ready to keep Scarborough safe after successfully completing their initial 18-week training course.

This milestone in their new careers saw 29 new officers across North Yorkshire marked by a passing out ceremony at police headquarters in Northallerton on Friday.

Over the past five months the new officers, who joined North Yorkshire Police in July, have been learning about legislation, police procedures, personal safety and have taken part in a range of scenarios to prepare them for life on the beat.

They will now complete a period of tutorship under the guidance of a more experienced colleague as they get to grips with real life situations and provide evidence of their learning, before they can be confirmed as fully-fledged, independent police officers.

Deputy Chief Constable Phil Cain hosted the passing out ceremony.

He said: “My congratulations go to the new officers who have reached a major milestone in their career and should be very proud of their achievements. At North Yorkshire Police we continually strive to improve the standards of service that we provide to our communities, and the student officers here today will play a vital part in that ongoing process - as well as embodying our values of courage, compassion and inspiration in their new roles.

“Policing is a challenging job, and the support of family and friends is extremely important, so I would like to thank all our officers’ families and friends for their support and the sacrifices they have made so far and those they will make in the future.”

The new officers bring a variety of life experiences to the job with previous careers ranging from mental health worker to disc jockey, rugby coach to project manager and a creative director to former police community support officers.

The officers will be based in local policing teams at Harrogate (7), York (6), Scarborough (4), Northallerton (4), Selby (4), Thirsk (1), Richmond (1), Whitby (1), Ripon (1).