Scarborough's new Post Office to open on 9 May, one day after closure of Aberdeen Walk branch

Scarborough’s main Post Office branch will close for the final time next month ahead of its move into the town’s WH Smith store.

Ahead of the move, a planning application has been submitted to Scarborough Council to add the Post Office branding to the front of the Westborough store.

Following a consultation earlier in the year, the Post Office announced its decision to leave its Aberdeen Walk home.

Services will be delivered through five serving positions and two self-service kiosks and will be available from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and from 10.30am to 2.30pm on Sundays.

When the company announced the move a Post Office spokesman said: “The same, wide range of products and services will be available – with the exception of DVLA Photocard Driving Licence renewal and Security Industry Authority (SIA) licence application services and a cash machine – although all Post Offices branches now offer customers access to their usual high street bank account.

“This means customers in Scarborough will be able to deposit and withdraw cash, as well as check their balance, over the counter at the branch, during all the extended opening hours.”

The current Scarborough Post Office will close at 5.30pm on Wednesday 8 May while the new branch will open on Thursday 9 May at 9am.

The new sign plans are now out to public consultation.



