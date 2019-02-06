Scarborough's own Bek bringing the North Yorkshire coastline to BBC York's airwaves

A Coventry University student from Hunmanby has hit the airwaves recently, taking on her own BBC Radio York show to focus on the area.

Bek Homer currently presents a show from a different location on BBC Radio York every Thursday night at 7pm, localising the station’s coverage even further.

The show lasts for three hours, and is a blend of talk and music.

And the mature student, who is a mum of one, is enjoying the experience so far.

“I’m 19 weeks in now and I’m absolutely loving it,” she said.

“People don’t realise that BBC York actually does cover Scarborough, so it’s good to be able to make people aware of that and in turn give the area that bit more coverage.

“I present from different locations every week, so that keeps it fresh and interesting.

“So far I’ve presented from Scarborough Hospital, Hunmanby Gap among other places, such as the Stephen Joseph Theatre. We’re trying to vary where we go all the time to keep it interesting.”

Bek is currently studying for a degree in counselling at the Coventry University Scarborough Campus, while bringing up her four-year-old son with her husband.

She originally grew up in Scarborough, attending Gladstone Road Primary School and Raincliffe School, before moving to Hunmanby.

And it’s those local roots that she believes are making her show such a success.

“It’s good because, growing up here, you automatically have that instant connection with people,” she added.

“With that, people seem to open up to you more. They have something in common with you so it forms a trust.

“I’m like that anyway, I love talking and chatting to people. If people see you as just a normal person, they’re usually more eager to talk I’ve found.

“It’s pretty much the ideal job for me, I get to talk all the time, both just to the audience or to the people that I’m interviewing. Anyone that knows me knows how much I love to talk.

“The being said, it took me a while to get used to listening back to shows and to my own voice after the show had gone out.”