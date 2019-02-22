Scarborough's pancake day traditions: What's happening and when

Pancakes will be flipped and ropes will be skipped as Scarborough prepares to welcome its annual Pancake Day events again, keeping up a tradition of over 100 years.

This year, it will take place on March 5, Shrove Tuesday, and Scarborough will be making as big an effort as ever.

The annual fancy dress Pancake Races, organised by Scarborough Council and Yorkshire Coast Radio, will return once again.

This year, they will be heading home to Aberdeen Walk, the traditional venue, after a spell of the races being held on Foreshore Road.

The worthy winners will take home the much coveted “Golden Frying Pan”.

Teams of two runners will take to the starting line in a plethora of fancy dress outfits before flipping their pancakes as they hare off along the course.

Teams in the pancakes races will be judged on their fancy dress, pancake flipping technique and the amount of pancake left in the frying pan at the end of the relay.

McDonald’s Drive Thru were last year’s winners of the pancake race, with McDonald’s following, coming in a close second place.

Festivities will be once again heralded by the traditional ringing of the pancake bell by the Town Crier at 12 noon, with the races expected to start at around 12.15pm.

People are asked to arrive before 12pm to sign up to take part in the races.

On Foreshore Road, families and youngesters will be jumping for joy too with the traditional skipping.

Skipping on Shrove Tuesday at Scarborough seafront has been a tradition for more than 100 years.

Scarborough is the only town where Shrove Tuesday long-rope skipping takes place.

Organisers will be hoping that the weather is better for this year’s skipping, with numbers down last year due to a downpour.