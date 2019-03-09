Scarborough's popular Scalby Walk celebrates its 60th anniversary – here's a look back at how it started

One of Scarborough’s most popular charity events is set to return to bring fun on Easter Monday for its 60th consecutive year.

First organised in 1959, the Scalby Walk through Scalby, Burniston and Cloughton started off as a bet between some of the older and younger regulars at the Plough.

Walkers take part in 2017's Scalby Walk.

One of these was Frank ‘Sparky’ Sparks, who was always easily recognisable in his bowler hat and carnation on his jacket lapel.

In 1961, when women started to take part, Margaret Scarfe, Scalby Postmistress from 1967 to 1994, was one of the first ladies to join. She then became a regular walker alongside late vicar of St Laurence’s Church, Canon Chris Tubbs.

Over the years the walk has been, and continues to be, a way to bring the community together while raising thousands for local charities. Families dress up in fancy dress and compete to win trophies and achieve the best time.

As part of the challenge, which sees participants walk for 7 miles, walkers must also consume a half of bitter, lager or soft drink in the four pubs on the route: The Three Jolly Sailors, Red Lion, Blacksmiths Arms and Oak Wheel.

James Wallis, one of the organisers, said: “As Scalby expands, and new residents move in to the area, we would like to invite them to take part in the walk and create new memories so that the walk can continue for years to come.

“Much has changed since 1959 – you had to consume a pint in each in those days! – but the spirit remains the same.”

Forms will be available from the Nags Head from April 1. Pre registration takes place before 12pm on Easter Sunday and on the day (April 22).

Proceeds will go to this year’s nominated charity Dial a Ride.