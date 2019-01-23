Scarborough's Santander branch not in the list of announced closures

Scarborough's Santander branch will remain open.

The bank intends to shut down 140 branches across the country due to the greater number of people choosing to bank online.

However, Scarborough's branch in Westborough is not among those earmarked for closure.

In Yorkshire, plans will affect the following Santander branches:

Leeds, 77 Street Lane, will close on July 4

Selby, Market Cross, 22 Market Cross Shopping Centre, will close on May 16

Cleethorpes, 43 St Peters Avenue, will close on July 4

Yeadon, 25 High Street, will close on July 25

Otley, 15-17 Kirkgate, will close on May 16

Driffield, 49 Market Place, will close on May 30

Goole, 31 Boothferry Road, will close on June 13

Ripon, 15 Fishergate, will close on June 6

Skipton High Street, 67 High Street, will close on July 18

Wetherby, 41 High Street, will close on May 16