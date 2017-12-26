Scarborough's seafront Boxing Day events

Thousands of people are expected to flock to Scarborough’s South Bay for its longest-standing Boxing Day traditions.

The festive fun begins at 10.30am on Tuesday when mayor Cllr Martin Smith kicks off the annual football match.

The teams will meet in town near Lloyds TSB Bank, in St Nicholas Street, and will walk down Newborough together accompanied with music from the Comic Band.

The match between the firemen and fishermen has been running since 1893 and is one of Scarborough’s oldest and most popular traditions.

The crowds will then move to the harbourside to watch the crazy raft race with the grand paddle off to take place at 12.30pm.

Spectators are advised to get there in good time as up to 2,000 people head to the seafront to watch the event.

Organised by Scarborough Sub Aqua Club, the event will see up to 12 teams race through the harbour.

In the morning there will also be a mile of pennies which will run from the lifeboat house across the seafront.

The money raised throughout the days events will go towards providing food vouchers for people in need who live in the Old Town area.