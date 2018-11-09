Scarborough's silhouette ‘Tommies’ to join Armistice remembrance evening

10 acrylic silhouette ‘Tommies’ will take their seats in Scarborough Spa Grand Hall tomorrow evening (Saturday 10 November) as part of the congregation for a Royal Albert Hall style remembrance service to commemorate 100 years since the end of World War One.

They will be representing ‘There But Not There’, the national Armistice project for the charity Remembered.

The silhouettes, which measure 100cm by 60cm, are specifically designed to fit on seats and have been kindly donated to the event by Girlguiding Scarborough West Division. They will act as a poignant reminder of those who didn’t return from war and left their families behind whilst serving their countries.

Gill Armstrong, Girlguiding Scarborough West Division Commissioner, said: "I applied for the silhouettes as part of Girlguiding because historically we have a strong connection to both World Wars.

"Many girls in the new Girl Guides back in World War One trained as nurses and then in World War Two they were some of the first into the concentration camps. It is therefore vital that we continue to remember the ultimate sacrifice the soldiers made.”

Free tickets are still available for the grand centenary service, which starts at 6pm, from the Scarborough Spa Box Office, either online at scarboroughspa.co.uk or by calling 01723 821888. The tickets can be printed off by customers that have access to a printer at home or an administration fee of £2.00 per booking will be made for tickets collected from the box office.

The service will pay tribute to all those who served in WWI and those who lost their lives in combat or as a civilian. The service will include performances by the York and Dishforth Military Wives Choirs, Tony Peers Singers and Scarborough Concert Band.

Prior to the service, 100 illuminated poppy lanterns will be carried as part of a parade from the Grand Hotel on St Nicholas Cliff at 5pm to Scarborough Spa in time for the start of the service. The parade will include standard bearers, veterans, cadets and members of the community involved in decorating the lanterns.