Scarborough's South Bay chalets will be totally demolished in February, council says

Scarborough's South Bay chalets are expected to be completely demolished in February, a councillor says.

The Grade II listed buildings partially collapsed last November from pressure from the failed retaining wall behind them which had left them leaning at a 45 degree angle.

The historic South Bay chalets are expected to be completely demolished next month.

Days after the collapse, Scarborough Borough Council announced that, due to the “potential risk of further failure of the slope” demolition works would take place “immediately”.

Councillor Mike Cockerill, Cabinet’s portfolio holder for Major Projects said: “Consulting engineers have been engaged and they’ve been talking to a local company about getting the chalets totally demolished and the site cleared in February.

“When they can see the details behind the chalets then they can come up with the best way of reconstructing the retaining wall and it’s more than likely that we will have to apply for listed building permission and of course, this takes time.

“If we didn’t have to do that we would more than likely have all the work done before the season but because of the listed building application I think the work to reconstruct the wall will probably take place after.”

The collapsed chalets

Cllr Cockerill also added that “should there be any ways to bring this forward”, he would be pushing to do so.

The initial cost of the works will be funded through £50,000 taken from the council’s Capital Development Reserve.