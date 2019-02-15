Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre gets cash to help easier access for disabled audience members

A new scheme aimed at making life easier for disabled theatre-goers has been introduced at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre.

The Access Requirement Register will make it possible for theatre staff to quickly and easily find the best available seats for disabled patrons.

The theatre has also recently introduced a British Sign Language performance to each of its in-house shows.

The Access Requirement Register will allow customers with a disability to fill out a simple form regarding their additional needs, which might include wheelchair spaces, captioned performances, reduced rate tickets for personal assistants or carers, and storage of specialist equipment or assistance dog-sitting during a performance.

The information will then be automatically applied to their reservation at time of booking.

The Stephen Joseph's sales and marketing director, Georgette Donoghue, said: “At the Stephen Joseph, we’re constantly striving to find ways to make life easier for all of our customers, but especially those with access needs.

“Access needs can vary hugely, from wheelchair spaces to less obvious things such as a customer with stiff knees needing an aisle seat with either the left or the right leg on the aisle.”

Thanks to a grant from the Theatres Trust, the theatre has also almost reached its fundraising target to install a new mobile connect system, which will benefit patrons with both hearing and visual impairments.

For more information on the new Access Requirement Register, please visit www.sjt.uk.com/access_requirement_register or call the box office on 01723 370541.