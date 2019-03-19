Scarborough’s takeaway lovers are going kebab crazy

Italian may be the UK’s favourite cuisine but in Scarborough, takeaway lovers have fallen in love with Turkish food.

Data released by Just Eat, the leading global marketplace for online food delivery, revealed that residents of the town order more kebabs than any other dish.

The top takeaway dishes people of Scarborough order on Just Eat are:

Doner Kebab

Pizza Margherita

Cheeseburger

Chicken Kebab

Pizza Pepperoni

Chicken Korma

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Tikka Masala

To get a shortcut to some of Scarborough’s highest rated restaurants on Just Eat, look out for the Local Legend badge on Just Eat, which is awarded to top restaurants based on several factors, including a loyal customer base who reorder time and time again, meaning they’re loved locally, and come highly recommended.

Graham Corfield, UK MD of Just Eat, said: "The kebab is still King on many UK high streets, but takeaway trends are being shaken up by adventurous eaters looking to sample the hottest new cuisine and healthier, more conscious foodies opting for leaner options."