Scarborough’s Tesco shoppers can give a little extra to stop hunger this Christmas

Shoppers at Tesco in Scarborough are being invited to put a little something extra in their basket to help people who find themselves in need this Christmas.

From this Thursday to Saturday (Nov 29 to Dec 1), the Scarborough store is among more than 2,600 across the UK taking part in the annual Food Collection, which encourages shoppers to donate long-life foods to help charities FareShare and The Trussell Trust’s foodbank network give food and support to people who might otherwise go hungry this Christmas.

The food donated to foodbanks in The Trussell Trust’s network is given in emergency food parcels to people referred because they cannot afford to feed themselves and their families. Food donated to FareShare is distributed to charities and community groups who use it to provide meals for vulnerable groups such as isolated older people and those in homeless shelters.

Tesco is topping up the value of the food donated by the public by 20%, providing additional funds to support the charities in their work this Christmas.

Volunteers in store will greet customers with a list of items most needed by the charities, with shoppers encouraged to pick up items to donate at the end of their shop.

Emma Revie, Chief Executive at The Trussell Trust said: “Foodbanks across the country will be doing all they can to provide the best possible emergency support so people don’t go hungry - but to make sure we’re prepared for what could be our busiest December yet, our network needs your support.

“During every Food Collection we’ve been humbled by the staggering generosity of Tesco customers, store colleagues and volunteers, and as we look to the start of the collection, we would love to have your support once again.

“Your generosity will help stop hunger this Christmas.”