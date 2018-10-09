Scarborough's winter preparations continue as further resurfacing works to come

Essential road resurfacing is continuing in Scarborough this month in order to complete the work before the winter weather arrives.

The latest roads to be resurfaced are Westborough and York Place. There will be road closures and diversions in operation but pedestrian access to businesses will be maintained.

York Place

The programme will begin on 15 October in Westborough, between Albemarle Crescent and Northway. The road will be closed for three nights from 7pm to 2am and diversions will be signposted.

On 22 October resurfacing will start in York Place. As this work involves repairs to the concrete underneath the bitumen surface and joint treatment, it is expected the road will be closed until 26 October.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for highways, Councillor Don Mackenzie, said: “This is essential work and we are undertaking it now because we would be unable to do it once the winter weather sets in. Diversions will be clearly signposted during the work.’’

Councillor Janet Jefferson, who represents Castle ward, said: “Pedestrian access to businesses will be maintained during the work and we would like to thank everyone in advance for their patience while it is completed.’’