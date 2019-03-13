Scarborough's YH Training military preparation pupils brave the North Bay cold for charity

YH Training's Military Preparation Course have braved the cold of Scarborough's North Bay in a bid to raise money for charity.

The course members are raising money for Comic Relief, with Red Nose Day coming up on Friday.

And this year's effort saw students and staff take to the cold waters on Scarborough Sea Front in their wetsuits, thanks to sponsorship from Dexters Surf Shop, who also provided changing facilities for the dippers.

The Scarborough-based trainees and tutors were supported by the other MPC centres who were able to attend, and Scarborough centre manager Sian Harrison.

So far, the group have raised £168 of their £250 target.