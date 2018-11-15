Scarborough Salvation Army to offer Christmas meal for the elderly

Scarborough Salvation Army will be offering a Christmas meal to elderly people who will be alone on Christmas Day.

There will be carol singing from 10.30am, lunch at 12pm and entertainment and gifts for all guests.

Transport for those requiring help to reach the venue can be arranged.

Major Steve Noble said: “We recognise this is a huge time of celebration, however it can be a time of real anxiety for anyone facing the misery and depression of a day alone, especially for folks who have lost a partner and need uplifting at a time which should be joyous.”

Members of the public are invited to call in or to apply for a booking form at the Alma Parade citadel or call 01723 378603 to make a reservation.