Part of Barrowcliff School is closed today due to flooding

The junior school, for children in year 3 to year 6, is closed today (Thursday November 23) after a pipe burst.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire County Council said: "Barrowcliff School in Scarborough is closed today to KS2 students due to flooding from a burst pipe.

"The school is still open to KS1 and foundation stage pupils."