Scarborough school seeks governors to make positive difference to children’s lives

People with a passion for how schools work and who want to make a positive difference to children’s lives are being sought by the multi-academy trust which took over an Eastfield school in October.

Ebor Academy Trust, which runs Braeburn Primary and Nursery Academy, is on the look-out for new school governors.

Trish Thistlewood, Governance Manager with Ebor, said: “We’re looking for people interested in schools who are keen to seek out new and creative solutions to old problems.

“It’s a challenge that’s both interesting and rewarding.”

Becoming a school governor means joining the biggest group of volunteers in the country.

“No formal qualifications are needed, but we’re particularly looking for people who enjoy getting involved in strategic discussions at board level,” she added.

“This could be to enhance people’s CVs or, for people who are retired, as a stimulating way to give something back to society.”

Ebor is writing to employers in the town to spread the message.

People interested in finding out out more should email Trish at p.thistlewood@ebor.academy or call her on (01904) 555401.