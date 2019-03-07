Scarborough schools celebrate World Book Day – one with a special donation from Morrisons

Pupils in Scarborough have been taking part in some literary fun as part of World Book Day.

But children from Braeburn Primary and Nursery Academy have been particularly lucky this year as they received a special donation from Morrisons.

Staff at Gladstone Road Primary play their part. Pictured are Kerry Hide, Joanne Greenway, Nadia Phillips, Sarah Stuart and Helen Halliday.

The local supermarket has visited the school today to bring a bundle of brand new books for the school's library.

The gift comes as a result of a partnership between the Morrisons Foundation and the National Literacy Trust which aims to help children from local communities fall in love with books and reading. As part of this scheme more than 7,300 books have been donated to hundreds of local schools.

Ellie Waite, Community Champion and Paul Cole, People Manager at the local Morrison's in Scarborough delivered the books to the kids. They said: “We are delighted to be donating these new books to a local school. There’s a great selection and we hope that every pupil will be able to find a story they will enjoy.”

Gladstone Road Primary have also got stuck in with World Book Day with teachers and pupils dressing up in fancy dress to mark the occasion.