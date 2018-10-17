Scarborough schools' GCSE figures revealed

Secondary schools’ provisional GCSE results have been released this week by the Department of Education.

The figures show that Scarborough’s secondary schools are at both ends of the performance scale with two schools above average, two below average and two well below average.

Categories are based on progress eight scores which measures a child’s progress between the end of primary school and the end of secondary school within in eight qualifications.

According to the data Scalby School are leading the way with a 0.46 progress eight score and 57% of pupils attaining grade five or above in English and maths GCSEs.

The town’s other above average school, St Augustine’s Roman Catholic School, has fallen from a well above average school at 0.77, to 0.29 in this year’s results.

Although George Pindar and Graham Schools are ranked below average, their progress eight reports show that the schools have improved on last year.

Results show that this year 29% of pupils attained grade five or above in English and maths GCSEs compared to 21% last year at George Pindar School.

Graham School pupil's results also increased from 25% to 28% this year.

Ebor Academy, Filey, and Scarborough University Technical College (UTC) are ranked as well below average in their progress eight figures.

At the UTC 13% of pupils achieved grade five or above in English and maths; the figure was 26% at Ebor Academy.

Despite the varied results across the town, the county has performed very strongly and remains above the national average for GCSE results.

North Yorkshire has been ranked highest in Yorkshire and the Humber for the progress that students have made in their GCSEs.

County Councillor Patrick Mulligan, North Yorkshire’s Executive Member for Schools, said: “This is an outstanding set of results for North Yorkshire.

"They are testament to the hard work and commitment of our young people and their teachers.

"This success does the county proud. It reflects the very strong teaching in North Yorkshire schools and the partnership between schools, the county council, teaching school alliances and the diocese as well as the strong partnership with parents and families.

“These results reflect North Yorkshire’s determination that all students can meet their full potential and that our schools continue to offer excellence and a broad, balanced and appropriate curriculum.”

North Yorkshire also remains well above both Yorkshire and the Humber with nearly 48% of North Yorkshire’s pupils gaining a strong 9-5 pass for English language and literature and mathematics compared to 43% for Yorkshire and the Humber and 41% nationally.

A high proportion of pupils, 68%, attained a standard 9-4 pass in English and mathematics compared to 62% in Yorkshire and the Humber and 64% nationally.

North Yorkshire also came first in the region for progress 8 and third in the attainment 8 measures – which include GCSE scores and progress scores from across the curriculum, including English and mathematics.

The revised figures, accounting for amendments made after September, will be published in January 2019.